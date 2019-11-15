Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.32.

AMAT opened at $56.96 on Friday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 48,361 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in Applied Materials by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 479,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,530,000 after purchasing an additional 98,088 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Applied Materials by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 399,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 290,501 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Applied Materials by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 488,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 251,467 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

