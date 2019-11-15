ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,111 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. 4,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,659. ArcBest Corp has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $774.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.99.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $787.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ArcBest from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded ArcBest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

