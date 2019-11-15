Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Up 68.7% in October

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,400 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the September 30th total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcimoto stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Arcimoto worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Shares of FUV stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,170. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 65,833.33% and a negative return on equity of 176.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on Arcimoto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.