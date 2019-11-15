Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 53.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 897,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after acquiring an additional 311,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Argan by 215.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after buying an additional 383,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Argan by 30.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 506,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 117,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, VP Richard H. Deily bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $40.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $637.53 million, a P/E ratio of 127.44 and a beta of 0.51. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.65 million. Argan had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.50%. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.