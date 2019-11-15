Argus Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Argus has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Argus has a market capitalization of $502.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00046452 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00091284 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000923 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00067860 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,551.97 or 1.00680158 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

ARGUS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin. Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co.

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

