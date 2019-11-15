Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 79170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.79. The company has a market cap of $37.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47.

Get Arianne Phosphate alerts:

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.