Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Director Acquires $103,680.00 in Stock

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Director Ralph E. Faison bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $103,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ARLO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $221.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.45. Arlo Technologies Inc has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.66.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.14 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 40.6% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

