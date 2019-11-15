Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $36.41 on Friday. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $338.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARTNA shares. BidaskClub raised Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 153,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

