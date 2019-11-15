Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Ian Taylor Sells 10,000 Shares

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ian Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $218,600.00.

Shares of ARVN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. 19,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,528. Arvinas Inc has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arvinas by 148,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Arvinas by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

