Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Trading Up 5.4%

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $7.74, approximately 5,373,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 1,675,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Johnson Rice set a $21.00 price target on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 297.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 159,654 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,212,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,108,000 after buying an additional 100,657 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000.

About Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

