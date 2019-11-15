Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Short Interest Update

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $21.60. 954,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,631. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $40,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,137.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Bohn sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $333,305.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,213.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,481 shares of company stock valued at $957,106. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,221,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,212 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,221,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,953,000 after acquiring an additional 379,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 621.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,074,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 355,331 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

