Assura’s (AGR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 62 ($0.81) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday.

Get Assura alerts:

LON:AGR traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 71.50 ($0.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.03.

In other news, insider Orla Ball sold 9,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total value of £6,910.43 ($9,029.70).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.