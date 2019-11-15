Assura’s (AGR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 62 ($0.81) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday.

AGR stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 71.50 ($0.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a GBX 0.69 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other news, insider Orla Ball sold 9,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total value of £6,910.43 ($9,029.70).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

