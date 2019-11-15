Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CFO Sells $1,296,398.85 in Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CFO Robert Bailenson sold 26,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $1,296,398.85.

Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 524,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,888. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.02. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.55 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 960.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

