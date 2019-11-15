Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $3.22. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 9,826 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $347.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.74.

About Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

