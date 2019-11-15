ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

ATLKY traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

