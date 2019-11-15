Audentes Therapeutics’ (BOLD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOLD. ValuEngine downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.28.

Shares of BOLD stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $432,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,575.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,405.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 102,618 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 50.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

