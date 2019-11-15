Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 13,231.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 1,891,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,325. The stock has a market cap of $472.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

