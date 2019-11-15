Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 110.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 56,889,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,511,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

