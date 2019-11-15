Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Lowered to Hold at MKM Partners

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by equities researchers at MKM Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Shares of ACB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 37,880,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,623,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.30. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 110.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 946,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 905,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,771,000 after acquiring an additional 522,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

