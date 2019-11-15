Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.30. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth $53,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 98.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 727,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 360,390 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 735.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 74.5% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 22.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

