Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,001. Avantor has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,630,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,672,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,804,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,756,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

