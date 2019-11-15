AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) PT Raised to GBX 4,300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVV. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEVA Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,786.88 ($49.48).

Shares of LON:AVV traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,374 ($57.15). 274,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,971.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.28. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,264 ($29.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,444 ($58.07).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.06%.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

