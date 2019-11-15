AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €29.00 ($33.72) price target from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.70 ($31.05) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.90 ($31.28) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.95 ($31.34).

EPA:CS opened at €25.21 ($29.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.79. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

