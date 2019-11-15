Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Earnings Results

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 1,515.61%. The business’s revenue was up 555.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. 1,188,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,881. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.92 million and a PE ratio of -5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

