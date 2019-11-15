Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS) Shares Down 6.9%

Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), 30,814 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 192,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.10).

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Azure Minerals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.45 price objective for the company.

Get Azure Minerals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

About Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS)

Azure Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals in Northern Mexico. The company primarily explores for lead, cobalt, gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Oposura project located in Sonora State of Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.