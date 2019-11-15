B. Riley Increases Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $1,490.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cable One’s FY2020 earnings at $41.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $51.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $60.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CABO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cable One from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cable One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,482.00 price objective (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,339.60.

Shares of CABO stock traded down $31.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,475.46. 47,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,758. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,312.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,221.30. Cable One has a 52-week low of $767.15 and a 52-week high of $1,509.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 31.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total transaction of $831,021.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total transaction of $854,899.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,271.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,967,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cable One by 1,218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,309,000 after acquiring an additional 97,317 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

