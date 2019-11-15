B. Riley Weighs in on SMTC Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SMTC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley also issued estimates for SMTC’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get SMTC alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SMTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTX opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. SMTC has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $72.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). SMTC had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SMTC by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SMTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SMTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMTC by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 214,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.