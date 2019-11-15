Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Trading 21.9% Higher

Shares of Banco de Sabadell SA (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) traded up 21.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16, 27,012 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 140,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

