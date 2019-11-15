Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.41 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,689 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,314,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,567,000 after buying an additional 622,437 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,638,000 after buying an additional 1,260,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,353 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock opened at $194.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $140.82 and a twelve month high of $201.38. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.62.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $312,868.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total value of $174,514.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,172.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,136 shares of company stock valued at $12,079,422. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.85.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

