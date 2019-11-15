Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.54 and its 200-day moving average is $149.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

