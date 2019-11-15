Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,431 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $57.25 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

