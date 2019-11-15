Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,280 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.2% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.8% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.28.

Novartis stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.05. The stock has a market cap of $205.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

