Banco Santander S.A. Sells 5,150 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,834,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,314,000 after buying an additional 1,712,448 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,673,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 990,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,429,000 after buying an additional 517,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,056,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after buying an additional 321,295 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 345,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after buying an additional 263,542 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

