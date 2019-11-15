Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

