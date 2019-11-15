Barclays Boosts FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $341.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $340.00 to $341.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $324.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $286.28.

NYSE:FLT opened at $293.41 on Monday. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average of $283.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

