Barclays Downgrades Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DTEGY. Macquarie lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a $12.70 price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 97,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,142. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.26 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

