Barclays Raises EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $215.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $214.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.45.

NYSE EPAM traded down $1.97 on Monday, hitting $205.70. 29,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,119. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $104.77 and a 52-week high of $208.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,129 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

