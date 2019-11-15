Barclays Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,661 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,301% compared to the average volume of 190 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 442,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Barclays by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 346,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in Barclays by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 163,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.78. 2,897,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,885. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Barclays has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $8.97.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

