Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Trading Up 6.4%

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) was up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.65, approximately 550,307 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 380,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNED shares. ValuEngine upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $208.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.57 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Master Fund Lp Outerbridge bought 102,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $322,559.64. Also, EVP Kanuj Malhotra sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $94,080.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,718,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,044. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 65,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

