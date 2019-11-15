Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Receives $57.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAS shares. ValuEngine raised Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,164 shares of company stock worth $1,013,627 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 520,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,960. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.44. Basic Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.43.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 63.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

