Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Update

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 6,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,396 shares of company stock worth $1,528,575 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,913. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $89.93.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

