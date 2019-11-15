Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BAYN. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.47 ($93.57).

Shares of BAYN traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching €70.43 ($81.90). 2,316,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.60. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

