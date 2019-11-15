Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Baytex Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.93.

NYSE:BTE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. 1,499,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $680.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.56.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $321.63 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 80.8% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 93,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 170,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 324,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baytex Energy (BTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.