BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBT. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NYSE:BBT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,503. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. BB&T has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $55.66.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BB&T will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock worth $713,290,667. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in BB&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BB&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BB&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in BB&T by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in BB&T by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

