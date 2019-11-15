BB&T Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

BB&T Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in PVH by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in PVH by 7.9% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PVH by 3.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 10.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PVH by 2.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Emanuel Chirico acquired 133,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Nasella acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PVH from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.95.

PVH opened at $97.84 on Friday. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

