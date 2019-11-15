BB&T Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 75.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,227,000 after purchasing an additional 545,806 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 627,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 479,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,289 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $338,230.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,944.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,554 shares of company stock valued at $23,282,595. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

