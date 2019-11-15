BB&T Securities LLC Has $322,000 Position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDIV. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $675,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDIV opened at $50.48 on Friday. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

