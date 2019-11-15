BB&T Securities LLC Makes New Investment in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 83.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 8.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Get H & R Block alerts:

HRB stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a return on equity of 305.29% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research cut their price target on H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.