BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 822 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 320,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 92,736 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after buying an additional 213,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

SYNH stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Syneos Health Inc has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $56.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

